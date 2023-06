April 26, 1932 - May 28, 2023

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Marlene Bateman, 91, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, May 28, in Pine Haven Nursing Home from an illness.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester. A luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cresco, Iowa.