Marlene Carol Shafer

Published January 18, 2022 10:53 AM
Marlene Carol Shafer, 79, of Rochester, MN passed away at her home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home (801 7th Street SE, Kasson, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service time.

Marlene Carol Boysen was born on August 16, 1942, in Vernon Township to Howard and Merle Boysen. Marlene met her husband, Cyril Shafer and were married on June 2, 1961. Marlene enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Shelle (Chris) Staudt of Dougherty, IA, Mark Shafer of Rochester, MN, and Steve (Tina) Shafer of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren, Brittany (Nicole) Boller, Cody (Taylor) Staudt, Megan (Zach) Krause and Jacob (Ambjor) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Finley Boller, Henry Staudt, Carson and Mason Krause and Lydia Johnson. Brother, Robert Boysen and sister-in-law, Betty Boyson. She is also survived by a special friend, Chuck Kuisle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cyril Shafer; and several brothers and sisters, as well as brother and sister in laws.

Memorials can be directed to the family for donation later on or memorials can be sent to an organization of donor’s choice on behalf of Marlene.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507) 634-6510. Blessed be her memory.

