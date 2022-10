March 20, 1939 - Oct. 22, 2022

WINONA, Minn. - Marlene Fenske, 83, Kellogg, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 22, in Adith Miller Manor in Winona from Alzheimer’s.

A celebration of life will be from 2:30-6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29 at Carol and John Allen’s farm at 25582 590th St. in Mantorville, Minn.

Arrangements by Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minn.