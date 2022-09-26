Marlene June Riess, 92, passed away on September 24, 2022, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.

Marlene was born on July 4, 1930, to Arthur and Irma (Lau) Behl in Freeborn County. Marlene went to high school in Northwood, IA. She worked at the Kahler Hospital before marrying Clarence Riess on July 24, 1948, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN.

Marlene enjoyed watching birds, growing flowers and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include daughters, Darlene (Virgil) Paape, Waltham, MN; Carol (Gene) Wendelken, Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Riess, La Conner, WA; grandchildren, Matthew Paape, Waltham, MN; Brett (Kayla) Paape, Owatonna, MN; Vanessa (James) Daugherty, Sammamish, WA; Daniel Wendelken, Blaine, MN; Monica (Jennifer King) Riess, La Conner, WA; five great-grandchildren, Travis (Abby) Paape; Maria (Victor Torrez) Paape; Michaela (Matthew Starks) Paape; Emily (Jordan) Doely; Katelynn Paape; great-great grandchildren, Braxton and Haven Paape; Briella Paape; Wyatt Torrez and brother-in-law, Allen Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Riess; son, Larry Riess; sisters, Gloria Anderson, Bernice Behl and infant sister, Virginia.

The funeral service will on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester, MN with Reverend Anjanette Bandel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Blessed be her memory.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Riess family; to share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.