Marlene M. Finley, 65, of Elgin, MN died on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Edenbrook of Rochester, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle.

Marlene was born on June 5, 1957 in Rochester, MN to Neil and Bea Toogood. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1975. She worked 5 years at the Federal Medical center as a medical secretary, 7 years at Fleichek Insurance Company as a secretary, and 20 years at Mayo Clinic as a secretary in the cancer research department.

She loved camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with her granddaughter and her three small dogs. She also liked to work in her flower garden.

Marlene is survived by her husband, William after 48 ½ years of marriage; her sons, Lee Finley of Duluth, Jason Finley of Rochester, and Matt (Claudia) Finley of Rochester; and one 12 year old granddaughter.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

