Marlene ‘Marne’ Busch

Marlene “Marne” A. Busch age 76, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

She was born June 11, 1946, in Wabasha, MN. She grew up a happy and proud Kellogg, MN kid. She graduated from St. Felix High School with the Class of 1964.

On June 11, 1966, she married Paul J. Busch. They lived in St. Louis Park, MN until June 1969 when they moved back to Wabasha to join Yarolimek Motors. In 1979, Paul purchased the dealership, and it became Paul Busch Auto Center, Inc.

Marne was a Foster Mother for Wabasha County Social Services for many years. An Emergency Shelter Care Mother and Guardian ad Litem for Wabasha County Court Services for over 25 years. She was a Host Mother for 10 Rotary Youth Exchange Students from around the world. She was known as being an ambassador for Wabasha-Kellogg - welcoming any visitors to check out local shops, music, festivals, and theatre.

She was great at making a person feel loved, special, and heard. Compliments were easily given to anyone she saw, whether it was at church, the grocery store, restaurant, or friend sitting across the table from her. She cared with her whole heart. She was a thoughtful, caring, gracious soul.

Marne is survived by her husband, Paul, her son, Brett J. Busch, wife Heidi, and children Braden, Elizabeth and Andrew Busch - Menomonie, WI. Her son, Bradd J. Busch, wife Sharon Ann, and children, Claire, Lukas, Dominic, Matthew, and Alexander Busch - Wabasha, MN. Her daughter, Brianna J. Klein, husband Chad, and children, Paige, and Quinn Klein - Lakeville, MN. She is survived by her sisters, Arlene Snider, (husband Doug Kennebeck) and Marianne Snider Carr. Also survived by her bonus siblings Tom Wehrenberg, Ann Snider Hartsook, Sherri Snider Woetzel and their families.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha with Fr. Prince Raja and Fr. James Russell officiating. Interment will be at the St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha, MN.

Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha, MN and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to the following places: St. Elizabeth’s Community Development Foundation; St. Felix School Student Scholarship; Wabasha-Kellogg Area Community Foundation; and St. Croix Hospice.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home and Crematory, Wabasha, MN (www.abbottfh.com)