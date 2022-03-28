Marlene “Moni” Adamson – Rochester

Moni Adamson, 81, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at Rochester Rehab and Living Center.

She was born March 29th, 1940 near Springfield, MN to Lenard and Ida Struebing. Moni graduated from Lamberton High School in 1958. She was Homecoming Queen, and enjoyed the class reunions that kept her in touch with classmates.

It was in Rochester where Moni met and ultimately married her husband of 57 years, James (Jim) Adamson. Married in 1963, they began a family and raised four children in a loving and happy home.

Moni was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and had loving relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Jim and Moni enjoyed travel, and explored many far-a-way destinations together. Summer weekends were spent living life to it’s fullest on the beaches of the Mississippi River. As the family grew in age, so did the loving family bond that was created by the many memories and times spent in Lake City and the waters of Lake Pepin.

In retirement Moni and Jim spent the coldest months of the year on the Big Island of Hawaii. All of the children and grandchildren had an opportunity to spend a couple weeks on the beaches playing with Grandpa and Grandma. It was a cherished time for all of us.

Moni is survived by her children; Sue Pearson; Chris (Pat) Adamson; and Mark (Kelly) Adamson all of Rochester; 6 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren, and her brother; David (Betty) Struebing and family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: James (Jim) Adamson (08-18-20); and their youngest son Paul.

A heart-felt thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice, for the loving care Moni received during her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rochester on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:000 AM one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. All Memorials will go to Season’s Hospice of Rochester.

Online condolences and memories of Moni are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.