Marlene R. Durscher

Marlene Rose Durscher of Stewartville, MN experienced the Truth of God’s Word in John 3:16 when she went to be with her Savior Jesus at approximately 10:30 PM on Friday, August 26th. She had been a patient at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St Mary’s Campus for 5 days and prior to her short stay there Marlene had been under the care of the Stewartville Care Center since early July. She would want to thank all the attending staff for their warm compassionate care, and her Pastors and family of friends for all their visits.

Marlene was born December 20, 1935 in West Union, IA to George and Clara (Miller) Durscher. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 12 and later dedicated her life to working with youth in public school settings and the churches she attended over the years. Marlene was a graduate of Bethel College in St Paul, MN and spent many years teaching English, Speech and Drama in Elgin, IA; Chatfield, MN; Reedsburg, WI; Sleepy Eye, MN and Fridley, MN.

Over the years she became lifelong friends with many of the youth and colleagues with whom she worked. There were hundreds she continued to keep in contact with through her letter writing ministry. Following her teaching career Marlene moved to Clermont, IA where she cared for her parents. In the late 1990’s she moved to Stewartville, to be near former students and their families. She attended Grave Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville and was employed at Himmer Snyder Drug Store as a salesclerk for a number of years. Marlene also volunteered and spent many hours visiting residents at the Stewartville Care Center. In addition to her fondness for letter writing she enjoyed reading her Bible and collecting angels and cardinals.

Preceding Marlene to her heavenly home were her parents George and Clara and her dear sister Janice. She is survived by her many friends, both youth and adults, with whom she shared her love of Jesus over seven decades in the schools, church youth groups and in every setting she found herself. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Youth Camp Scholarship Fund or Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held September 17th at 11 AM at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville with Pastor Andrew Langseth and Pastor Brian Dunbar officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on the morning of September 17th. Burial and a committal service will take place at God’s Acres Cemetery in Clermont, IA at a later date.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marlene are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com