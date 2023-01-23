Marlene Rae Hemker, 83 of Rochester, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023 at Prairie Meadows Senior Living in Kasson, MN.

Marlene Rae Manecke was born on August 25, 1939 in Bemidji, MN to Fred and Nellie (Preston) Manecke. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1957. She moved to Rochester to be closer to her brother, and met Darrell “Pete” Hemker. They were married on June 27, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Marlene worked at Marriott/Sodexo in the Mayo Coffee Shop for over 15 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and cheering on the MN Vikings.

She is survived by her sons James “Jim” (Lisa) Hemker of Rosemount, MN, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Julie) Hemker of Rochester, Sean Hemker of Rochester, son-in-law Jeff Berg of Rochester, sister Karen Mielke of Rochester, brothers Paul (Yolanda) Manecke of Bemidji and Gene (Clara) Manecke of Fosston, MN, sisters-in-law Vivian Manecke of Bemidji, MN Louise Cullen of Fosston, MN, Sandy Doyle of Eyota, MN and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete (2013), daughter Wendy, two brothers Merle and Leslie, and brother-in-law Butch Mielke.

The Celebration of Life service for Marlene will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Nathaniel Schwartz. Visitation will be held starting one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Memorials are preferred to Season’s Hospice of Rochester.

