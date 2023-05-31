Marlene Wordelman

Marlene Elaine Wordelman, age 85, died May 29th, 2023 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center. Daughter of Eddie and Florence Seagren, she was raised in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Harding High School. She began her college education at North Central College in Illinois where she met her husband, Jon. They celebrated their 66th year of marriage in April.

While raising a family, Marlene returned to college in 1973 working her way to a Masters Degree in 1980. When she first went to college she wanted to be a church parish worker. She fulfilled this dream in Christian Education and church secretary positions. In between she taught classes at Rochester Community College and Vocational School. She also worked as a Vocational Counselor for a job training program.

Marlene’s hobbies included genealogy, gardening, reading, square dancing, camping, and knitting. She was a lifetime learner and proud of her Swedish heritage. Marlene was an active member in church, a Master Gardener and member of TOPS. Jon and Marlene spent 23 winters in Arizona.

Marlene is survived by her devoted husband and caregiver, Jon, of Kasson; three daughters: Terryl (Dave) Arola of Brooklyn Park, MN, Jolene (Tom) Ormand of New Brighton, MN and Marjean (Steve) Tuchten of Florence, AZ; a sister Jean Peterson of Lebanon, OH: eight grandchildren: Dan (Laura) Ormand, Rob (Annie) Arola, Nicole Ormand Kirk, Andy (Jamie) Arola, Ron Towne, Liz (Drew) Cook, Michael Tuchten, and Tina Tuchten; and by seven great-grandchildren: Conrad, Lily, Silas, Landon, Sylvie, Milo, and Risto; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by close friends, Larry and Linda Buck of Kasson, who are like family. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, June 5th at Kasson United Methodist Church. Visitation will start at 10:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Kasson United Methodist Church for youth camp scholarships, as Marlene had given her life to Christ as a girl at church camp. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Live streaming will be available on the Kasson United Methodist Church Facebook page and later posted on their YouTube channel for a period of time.