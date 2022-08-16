Marliss R. Rosin, 90, a longtime resident of Stewartville, MN died of natural causes on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Marliss Ruth Birr was born to Joseph and Marcella (Doering) Birr on March 9, 1932 in Good Thunder, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Good Thunder, and worked as a secretary after graduating from Good Thunder High School in 1949. Marliss married her high school sweetheart, George Rosin, on May 18, 1952. The happy couple first lived in Alabama while George was in the United States Army, and following their return to Minnesota, welcomed a son, Robert (1953), and daughter, Janet (1955). While George earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts, Marliss kept the home running smoothly, doing everything she could to make ends meet. George began his teaching career in East Detroit, Michigan at Lutheran High East, and it was in Michigan that George and Marliss welcomed a son, Alan (1960). Their two years in Michigan were followed by a return to Mankato, Good Thunder, and eventually Stewartville, MN, where the Rosin family made their home for many years. With George’s job as an assistant principal in Stewartville and their three children getting older, Marliss decided to work at Travelers Insurance in Rochester for 20 years until her retirement. During their many years in Stewartville, George and Marliss were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir (and even hosting practices in the basement of their home while the church was being remodeled), members of the Friendship Club, attending Lutheran Brotherhood events, and volunteering at various events throughout the years; Marliss also was quite involved in Ladies Aid.

Throughout their lives, George and Marliss enjoyed traveling, no matter the distance or mode of transportation. There were the short jaunts for Meals on Wheels deliveries and providing transportation to patients receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and there was also travel to all 50 states, Canada, and Europe. When they were home, the door was always open, with Marliss’s roses welcoming you to the front door. George would carry the conversation, while Marliss would lovingly prepare delicious homemade meals (complete with homemade dill pickles), slice fresh baked apple pie for dessert, and then the table was cleared for a game of Uno, cribbage, 500, pinochle, or one of the many board games from the shelves. The bountiful gardens and colorful flowers could be seen in the backyard, and the handiwork of Marliss adorned the home; her needlework and intricate counted cross stitch could be found on many walls, her skills as a seamstress created and repaired many outfits, and her quilts were an extension of love. Even leaving their home, the door was still open as George and Marliss stood in the doorway and waved their goodbyes to those they knew they’d one day see again.

Those remembering her fondly are: children Robert Rosin and Janet (Lee) Hanson; daughter-in-law Diane (Mike) Murray; grandchildren Steven (Erika), Laura, Julie (Ryan), Daniel, Douglas (Nicole), Jeffrey, Dana (Jim), Aiden, and Joe; siblings Orin Birr and Arlene Bergemann; in-laws Arthur (Phyllis) Rosin; many dear nieces and nephews.

Those rejoicing at her arrival in heaven are: husband George; son Alan; parents Joseph and Marcella; siblings Luverne Birr, Alvin (Susie) Birr, Marvin (Janet, Patricia) Birr; in-laws Dorla Birr, Hilbert Bergemann, Violet (Wally) Roerig, and Jerome (Patricia) Rosin.

A memorial service for Marliss will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN with Reverend Justin Kumfer officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday morning at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marliss are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.