Marlys Ann McCallson

Marlys McCallson, 80, of rural Lanesboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

Marlys Ann Sorum was born March 2, 1941, in Rushford, to Carl and Ellen (Ferden) Sorum. On September 20, 1958, she married Richard McCallson in Preston.

Marlys was a farm wife and homemaker until entering the workforce at age 40. She worked as a bookkeeper for the National Farmers Organization, a paraprofessional at the Lanesboro School District, and photofinisher at Herff-Jones in Lewiston for 25 years. Her and Richard also owned and operated R&M Amish Tours for 15 years, and they also delivered the Winona Daily News and the Rochester Post-Bulletin together for a number of years. Marlys lived on the family farm for 64 years, which was her happy place. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed reading, playing bingo, going dancing, listening to old time country music and doing crafts. She also loved cats and always had at least one in her home, and few outside. Most of all she loved her family.

Marlys is survived by her 5 children; son, Steven of Lanesboro; 4 daughters, Jody (Rod) Danielson of Rochester, Kimberly (Dan) Krukow of Rochester, Karla Ericson (Jesse Bennington) of Chatfield, Shawna (Brandon) Refsland of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, 1 step great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; sister, Betty Johnson; 2 brothers, Glen and Clarence Sorum.

A private family service will take place at United Methodist Church in Fountain, and burial will be in the Lanesboro Cemetery. A Celebration of Marlys life will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to Riley Funeral Home, 800 S Main St, Chatfield, MN 55923. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com