Marlys (Applen) Wampach

Marlys Elaine Wampach, 85, of Rochester, MN, died Monday, October 10, 2022, in Rochester.

Marlys was born September 19, 1937, in Sumner Township in Fillmore County, MN, to Raymond and Myra (Horsman) Applen. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1955. She married Earl Wampach on August 16, 1958, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley. The couple moved to Rochester in 1966 where they raised their six children: Andrea, Lisa, Wendy, Daniel, Kristin and Aaron. Earl passed away in 2017 and Andrea passed away in 2014.

Her greatest joy was her children and her grandchildren, and as the mother of six she was often busy driving her children to various activities. In her limited free time she could be found in her flower gardens, reading, or playing cards with the family.

She is survived by three daughters, Lisa (Russ) Kelm of Rochester, Wendy Wampach (Rick Schroeder) of Burnsville, MN, and Kristin Wampach of Rochester; two sons, Daniel (Jessica) Wampach of Stewartville, MN, and Aaron (Mari Richards) Wampach of Oakdale, MN; seven grandchildren, Laura, Josh, Nate, David, Mali, Maya, and Wren; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Kenley. Marlys is also survived by her siblings, Joan Behrens and Jean (Harold) Nelson; brother-in-law Bernard (Margaret) Wampach, and sister-in-law Darlene Noeske.

The family of Marlys would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cottagewood Senior Communities and Samaritan Bethany for the loving care they showed Marlys and her family in her final days.

Funeral Mass for Marlys will be 11 am, Friday, October 14, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, with Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Memorials are preferred to Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, MN, or a charity close to the giver’s heart.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.