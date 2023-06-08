Marlys Darlene Bartz

Marlys Darlene (Spring) Bartz, 87 of Rochester, formerly of Viola, passed away Tuesday June 6th, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester MN. She was born on November 16th, 1935 to Louis and Dollie (Boldt) Spring in Plainview, MN. Later their family moved to a farm in Elgin, MN. Marlys met Richard after he returned home from the Army in August of 1954. They were married on May 28th, 1955 in Elgin MN at Trinity Lutheran Church. They lived on the family farm where they farmed until her son took over in 2011. In her earlier years she was a partner on the farm with her husband.

Marlys was a longtime member of the Elgin American Legion Auxiliary Post 573. She enjoyed playing bingo, word searches, card games, music, jigsaw puzzles, bird watching and keeping up with farm news.

Marlys will be greatly missed by her family, and her extended family at Rochester West Health Services where she resided for the last two years.

Marlys is survived by her daughters Susan Dieterich of Stewartville, Sally (Chuck) DeWitz, Shila Bartz, Sinde (Terry) Finnegan, Sheri (Jeremy) Hart all of Rochester and a son Richard L of Viola. Her grandchildren Bob (Amber) and Jeff DeWitz, Curtis (Celena) Dieterich, Brenna and Troy Finnegan, Andrea, William and Ethan Hart, five great grandchildren, and a sister in law Sharon (Gary) Goodwin of Belle Plaine, MN.

Marlys is proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters and a brother.

Words cannot express our gratitude towards Mayo Hospice (especially Brenda) and the amazing staff at Rochester Methodist Hospital of the Palliative Care Unit. We will be forever grateful for their high standard of care during such a difficult time.

As sisters we would like to thank our brother Richard for the many years he cared for our mother. Without his commitment we wouldn’t have been able to keep our mom at home as long as we did.

The funeral service will be Monday June 12th at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin MN with the Reverend Dale Kohrs. officiating. The visitation will be Sunday June 11th, 4-7PM at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at the Elgin Cemetery.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran church or Eagles Cancer Telethon.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.