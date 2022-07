May 23, 1937 - June 29, 2022

OWATONNA, Minn. - Marlys Felty, 85, Owatonna, formerly Brownsdale, Minn., died Wednesday, June 29, in Birchwood Cottages.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield, Minn. Interment will be in Waltham Township Cemetery near Waltham, Minn.

