Marquita Buxton Edwards, of Rochester, passed away July 25, 2022 just over two weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday with friends and family. She is survived by her husband J. Ralph Edwards, son Grant (Minneapolis, MN), son Phillip & his wife Peggy (Rochester, MN), daughter Lynn & her husband Christopher (Oak Park, IL), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a beloved niece and nephew, loving in-laws, and a host of long-time friends.

Marquita began her journey in Union county Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Lois Buxton and sister to Duane. She graduated from Cromwell High School in 1951, and went on to Iowa Methodist Nursing School in Des Moines. Before retiring, Marquita spent all but a few years of her post graduate life caring for countless others through the noble profession she chose.

In August of 1957, Marquita and Ralph were married and in 1960 started their family. Together they raised their three children via fun road trip vacations, playing games with family and friends, family reunions, and through many moves: From Iowa, to Florida, to Pennsylvania, and finally to Rochester, Minnesota.

Gramma Quita loved to chat. Swapping stories about and with family and friends. She stayed close with so many so effortlessly.

“My pal Marquita lived good stories, shared good stories, and expressed them with the wit and charm which characterized her personality. I’ve met few others who could do it so naturally.”

-Bob McIntire

childhood friend

Loving wife and mother, funnest cousin, sweetest aunt, silliest grandma (and great-grandma), best of friends…Marquita will be remembered dearly and missed immensely.

A celebration of life will take place in the near future. If you are interested in event details, please send a note to 121pedwards+marquita@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local food shelf, humane society, or nature center/conservation organization of your choice.

