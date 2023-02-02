Martha Ann Carlson was born on March 25, 1938, to Carl and Mabel Lee. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 30, 2023. Martha married Ralph McCoy and had three children- Laurie, Brian and Wendy and were later divorced. She married Roger Carlson on September 19, 1970. Martha was a secretary and later, an agent at State Farm Insurance and Roger was an adjuster. After working in Detroit Lakes and Nisswa, they returned to Rochester in 2002. Roger and Martha enjoyed 18 years passing winters in Arizona and made many friends there. Martha enjoyed playing cards with a great group of friends, her needlework, reading and some memorable trips with her daughters.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Laurie Gleason (Ralph) and Wendy Timm. Two granddaughters, Sara Kauphusman and Emily Timm. Stepchildren John Carlson (Wendy) and Karen Carlson. Great grandsons Michael and Trevor Hart and Anthony Kauphusman.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger and son, Brian.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester, MN 55901) with lunch to follow. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family has asked if desired, a memorial be made to Season’s Hospice.

