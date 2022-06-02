Oct. 2, 1930 - May 30, 2022

ADAMS, Minn. - Martha C. Boe, 91, Adams, Minn., died Monday, May 30, in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Adams.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.