Martha J. Gochnauer

Martha Janet Gochnauer, 81, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

She was born April 2, 1940 in Cherry Grove Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota the daughter of Chester and Clara (Hillesland) Overboe Sr. She attended country school and graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1957. Following her schooling, she worked at Federated Insurance in Owatonna for 10 years before staying at home to raise her children. On August 23, 1969, she married Larry Gochnauer at Dale Lutheran Church. The couple made their home on a farm in Concord Township for ten years before moving to Larry’s home place.

Martha courageously adapted to the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and endured that journey for 44 years. She loved dancing (even in her wheelchair), cooking, baking and caring for her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Hegre Lutheran Church and NIS (Neighborhood Improvement Society).

She is survived by her husband, Larry Gochnauer of Kenyon; children, Jason (Shelly) Gochnauer of Kenyon, Jeremy (Kris) Gochnauer of Kenyon and Branden Gochnauer of Kenyon; 3 grandchildren, Jacob (Megan) Gochnauer of West Concord, Elizabeth (Justin) Gochnauer of Janesville and Samuel Gochnauer of Kenyon; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryder and Graysen Gochnauer; brother-in-law, Marvin Anderson of Rochester; sister-in-law, Avis Overboe of Pine Island and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Clara; son, Jeffrey; daughter-in-law, Tori; brother, Chester Overboe Jr. and sisters, Clara (Jerry) Clark, June Smith and Elaine Anderson.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord on Friday, December 17th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Hegre Lutheran Church on Saturday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Hegre Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Hegal officiating. Interment will be in the Hegre Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.