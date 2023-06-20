Martha Wenger

Martha Ann Wenger, 79, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her husband Robert, with whom she recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She is also survived by daughters Stacy (Marc) Lunardini of Oak Park, IL, Katie Condon of New Ulm, MN, and grandchildren Sam Wenger, Lizzie Wenger, and Sofia Lunardini. Surviving siblings are Wayne Dietrich and Kathy Hager and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Curtis Wenger, and brothers Carl Jr. (Billy) and Bobby.

Martha Dietrich was born on January 6, 1944, to Carl and Gladys (Malewicki) Dietrich in Winona, MN. Marty grew up in Winona and graduated from Winona Cotter High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart Robert Lee Wenger on May 25, 1963, at St. Stans in Winona. Shortly after marriage moved to Rochester, MN, where they raised their three children. Marty worked at Dayton’s for many years as a recognized and successful sales associate. She retired shortly after moving to Lake City where she and Bob built their current home.

Marty was an excellent seamstress and also enjoyed reading and cooking. She was socially active with many groups including bridge and book club. She was well-liked by so many. Together, she and Bob loved to travel and just spend time together on their boat with friends and family.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Winona at a later date.

