May 23, 1952 - June 11, 2022

ALTON, Iowa - Marvin Babcock, 70, Alton, Iowa, died Saturday, June 11, in his home.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City, Iowa.

Arrangements by Oolman Funeral Homes.