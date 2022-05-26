Marvin Blattner

Marvin Emery Blattner, 85, of Lake City passed away Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic – Lake City Care Center. He was born September 16, 1936, in Goodhue County to Andrew and Lillie (Quell) Blattner. Marvin attended Jacksonville and Geppert rural schools, St. John’s Lutheran School, and Lincoln High School in Lake City. On December 18, 1954, he married the love of his life, Eloise Sanborn in Lake City.

Marvin was a lifetime Lake City area resident and was employed by Federal Mogul in the Cast Iron Foundry for 45 years, from December 1953 to March 1999 when he retired. After his retirement he worked seasonally at the Lake City Marina in the spring and fall. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, doing lawn care, gardening and woodworking. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Eloise; a daughter Kathyrn (Thomas) Walstrom of Apple Valley; three sons, Kenneth (Jane) Blattner of Eau Claire, WI; Randall (Nancy) Blattner of New Britain, CT, and Timothy (Lisa) Blattner of Hager City, WI; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Merlyn Blattner and Melvin (Pat) Blattner both of Lake City; and a sister, Jeanette (Don) Keyser of Annandale. He was preceded in death by his parents, baby sister, Janice, a sister, Joanne Befort, and a brother, Ervin Blattner.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor Duane Holst officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com