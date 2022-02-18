Marvin L. Hoffman,79, a rural Stewartville,MN farmer died on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) surrounded by his loving family, at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Mary’s Campus, following a short illness.

Marvin Lester Hoffman was born on September 2, 1942 in Zumbro Falls to Lester and Ida(Berg) Hoffman. He grew up on the family farm, moving often with his family and attended Byron H.S. He began his lifelong career as a truck driver at a young age. Marvin was married on May 14, 1966, in Dodge Center, MN to Carol A. Kautz. After their marriage the couple lived in West Concord,MN where they began raising their family, before moving to rural Stewartville in 1991 where they farmed and have lived for many years. Marvin drove semi for local over the road carriers, local area delivery companies such as Armstrong, Dahl, Leitzen Concrete, Old Dutch, and also for local construction companies such as Elcor until health issues caused his early retirement. Carol was a homemaker and was employed with Family Services in Rochester for 14 years and with the Stewartville Care Center until her retirement. Marvin and Carol raised cattle on their farmstead for a number of years and enjoyed doing outside chores together. Marvin also enjoyed fishing, target practice on the farm, watching college football, watching Mecum and Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions with his wife and loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 55 years - Carol; 2 daughters and 2 sons - John(Tabitha) of Grand Meadow,MN; Mike(Christina) of Stewartville; Linda(Matt) Deo of Ostrander,MN and Amy Hoffman(Rob Rice) of Kiester,MN; 11 grandchildren - Kiya Hoffman(Ryan Stolp), Zac Hoffman, Rebecca Hoffman, Dusty Hoffman, Ashley(Brandon) Buske, Nick Hoffman, Nicole Hoffman(Collin Kubat), Brian(Courtney) Reicks, Mikayla Reicks(Wesley Hill), Brianna Deo(Hunter Fabian) and Taylor Van Sabben(Dalton Westphal); 3 great grandchildren - Kaden and Elliana Reicks and Delsin Westphal; 2 sisters - Gloria Bartel of Deerwood,MN; Kari(Jim) Bartz of Plainview,MN; 1 brother - Jerry(Maryls) Hoffman of Sanford,FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson - Glenn Van Sabben, his parents, his brother - David Hoffman and infant brother - Duane.

No services or visitation for Marvin are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer at the Hoffman Family Farm, date and time to be determined. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Marvin are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com