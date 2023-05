May 12, 1928 - May 22, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marvin Wicks, 95, formerly Harmony, Minn., died Monday, May 22, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony. Burial with full military honors will be in Burr Oak (Iowa) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Lindstrom Funeral Home.