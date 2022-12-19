Mary A Williams

Mary Adeline Langdon Williams 86, of Rio Rancho NM, died on Wednesday (December 13, 2022) loving family by her side.

Mary Adeline Langdon was born on July 8, 1936, in Albert Lea, MN to Robert and Dorothy Langdon. She grew up in Faribault, MN, attended school there, graduating from Immaculate Conception High School in 1951. Mary was married in Rochester to Calvin Williams who preceded her in death. She enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting as well as camping with Cal, her five children Pamela Williams, Rose Applebee, Robert Williams, Mike Williams and John Williams 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary is survived by her sisters Sharon Lynch. Germaine (Toni Sinnott,) Catherine (Cathy Grannis,} and 2 brothers Archie Langdon and Thomas (Tom) Langdon. Her Brother Raymond and Robert Dennis (Denny) proceeded her in death as well as her mother and Father.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes no service or visitation will take place. A grave side memorial with family and friends will take place at Dexter Cemetery on September 18, 2023. Time will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.