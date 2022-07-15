Mary Alberta Shaw, 97, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Madonna Meadows Assisted Living.

Mary was born on September 19, 1924, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Frank and Victoria (Jelinski) Ewert. She graduated from Rochester High School. She worked at Fannie Farmer Candies, Mayo Clinic Annex Building in Urology. On October 2, 1947, she married Harold B. Shaw. After raising four children, she worked at Civic League Day Nursery where she prepared meals for a hundred children a day for over 28 years. Many of her recipes are sought after to this day.

Mary was a Charter member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and the St. Gertrude’s Rosary Group. Mary prayed the rosary for peace with parishioners, joined by the St. Francis School children every Thursday after the 9/11 attacks. Mary enjoyed playing cribbage, cards and bingo as well as gardening (both flowers and vegetables). Mary was a member of the Rochester Garden and Flower Club where she co-chaired the Soldier’s Field Veterans Memorial Gardens. Other organizations Mary belonged to were the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Rochester Police Department TRIAD, Rochester Senior Center and the Huff and Puff club.

Mary is survived by her sons John (Josephine) of Jasper, Alabama, Mark (Lynn) of Valley Center, California, daughters Catherine and Ann of Rochester, Minnesota. Grandchildren Michael (Marilynn), Matthew (Benedith Dioquino (Bene)), 1st LT Meghan Shaw. One great granddaughter (Madeline).

She is preceded in death by her husband, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with rosary at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19th in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

