Mary Alberts

Mary Geroe Alberts, 86, of Hayfield, MN peacefully passed away on Tuesday May 31. Mary was born on October 6, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN to Luther Mitchell Wells and Emma Geroe Bennett. She was guided through her life by her deep Christian faith.

Mary loved the Rocky Mountain West. She grew up in Sheridan, WY and attended nursing school in Missoula, MT obtaining a RN degree. She started her professional career as a nurse working on the Native American reservations in northern Wyoming. Several years later she married and subsequently raised 2 sons. At heart she was a true pioneer woman who loved to garden, can, and cook. In addition, she loved painting, pottery, knitting, and sewing. Above almost everything she loved animals, especially all of her pets.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Steven Robert Alberts (Paula) and Michael Kevin Alberts (Kristin Kelsey).

Her family is grateful to the staff of Seasons Hospice House for their compassionate care.

A memorial service, at her request, will not be held. Memorial recognitions may be donated to the Southwest Indian Foundation (www.southwestindian.com/donate).

