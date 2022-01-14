Mary Alice Morman

Mary Alice Stone Morman, 81, died Sunday, January 9th, 2022 in hospice care in Albuquerque’s South Valley, New Mexico.

Mary was born on November 28, 1940 to George Freeman and Thelma Lea Baker Stone in Chaffee, Missouri. After graduating from Chaffee High School, she received her bachelors at Southeast Missouri State University and her masters at the University of Missouri.

She married Bill Morman on July 18, 1964 at First United Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri, a ceremony officiated by her mother’s father, Rev. C. R. Baker.

Her passions included cooking, sewing, knitting, gardening, hiking, and travel. Often she prepared delicious, multi-course meals for family get-togethers. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, she sewed over a thousand fabric face masks for people in Albuquerque. Her favorite adventure was working as a volunteer archeologist excavating Etruscan ruins in Tuscany.

Mary’s energy carried her through various careers: teacher (MO, MN), homemaker (MO, MN, FL, NM), business owner (The Potpourri, River Trail Picnic Basket, several online shops), and office manager (Manpower, Mayo Clinic).

Mary is survived by son Steve (Arah) Morman, brother James (Nancy) Stone, sister Ruth (Donald) Schulte, cousin Bertie (Don) Robert, brother-in-law Jim Morman, nephews Chris and Matt Schulte, Jordan and Sean Stone, their families, and her exuberant goldendoodle Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Stone, her husband Bill Morman, her daughter Jennifer Morman, and nephew Kenneth Stone.

Mary was generous with her time, finances, and food: she asked that you make memorial donations to organizations that help fight childhood food insecurity and feed the hungry, such as The Backpack Project, Meals on Wheels, The Food Group, and local food banks and shelves.