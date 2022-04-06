Mary Ellen (Deming) Alm, 82, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Plainview, MN passed away on April 4th, 2022.

Mary was born in Wabasha, MN on September 29th, 1939 to Leo and Ina (Irish) Deming. She graduated from Plainview High School. She met Gaylord Alm in Rochester, MN and married on July 16th, 1960. They were blessed with two daughters.

Mary retired from Marigold Foods after over 20 years of employment. She was generous and kind. She made dozens upon dozens of cookies for her grandchildren, children in her neighborhood, and just about anyone else who stopped by her house, especially around Christmas time. Mary was the glue of her family. She was adored and will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Roney, Dane (Mariah) Roney, and Ashley Moore; great-granddaughter, Scottie Roney; and siblings: Nancy Tibor, Duane (Marge) Deming, Margo Deming, John (Alice) Deming, Joanne (Doug) Johnson, and Tom (Mary) Deming.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord; daughters: Kimberly Roney and Gayla Alm; sibling, David Deming; and parents, Leo and Ina Deming.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1315 12th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN with visitation one hour prior to mass. Father Russell Scepaniak will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Luncheon will be at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester after mass and burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Mary may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com