Mary Ann Johnson, 95, died on March 16, 2022, in Rochester Minnesota.

Mary Ann was born in Cambridge, MN to Andrew and Annette (Sorenson) Hanson on October 23, 1926. She was raised in Dalbo, MN where her father operated a hardware store. She attended the same two-room country school as her future husband, Marvin. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1944 after which she attended the University of Minnesota nursing school. Upon graduating Mary Ann worked on the polio ward at the University of Minnesota hospital and in the operating room at Minneapolis General Hospital. In July of 1949 she married Marvin Johnson. After Marvin finished medical school in 1953, they lived in Milaca, MN for a short time and in 1955 they moved to Dassel, MN where they raised their family. They moved to Rochester, MN in 1971 when Marvin was a Fellow in Radiology at the Mayo Clinic and to Worthington, MN in 1975. During their time in Worthington, Mary Ann worked ’casual part-time’ as she would say, in the operating room at the Worthington Medical Center. In 1996 Mary Ann and Marvin moved back to Rochester where they made their retirement home.

Mary Ann’s love for sewing began when she was a little girl and continued throughout her life. She made many beautiful quilts and wall hangings for her children, grandchildren, other family and friends. Mary Ann spent many volunteer hours making baby quilts and onesies for Bundles of Love and larger quilts with the Mission Quilters and Weaver’s group at Zumbro Lutheran Church. She was also an accomplished knitter and knitted innumerable hats, mittens, scarves and sweaters for her family over the years. Mary Ann enjoyed the many trips that she and Marvin took over the years including visits to their ‘prospector cabin’ in the mountains of Montana, the annual week spent with family and friends on the Boulder River and trips to Israel, Sweden, Alaska, Tanzania, Australia, as well as sailing in the Caribbean. Family always came first for Mary Ann and watching their grandchildren grow up brought her great joy.

Mary Ann is survived by their three children: Barbara (Daniel) Worthington of Denver, CO, Bruce (Janet) Johnson of Apple Valley, MN and Craig (Carol) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN. Grandchildren: Jason Worthington, Elizabeth (Michael) Lippert, Katherine Johnson, Evan (Molly) Johnson, Sten Johnson (Coua Vang, fiancé), Lars Johnson and great-grandson Wyatt Lippert. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Anderson of St. Paul, MN, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by Marvin, her beloved husband of 67 years, her parents Andrew and Annette Hanson and brothers Irving Hanson and Vincent Hanson.

A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester MN. Visitation at the church at 1:00 pm.

Mary Ann gave generously of her time and energy so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice or to the Mission Quilters and Weavers at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902 or Bundles of Love Charity.

