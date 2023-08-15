Mary Ann Lawler, 81, of rural Eyota, passed away peacefully Monday, August 14, 2023, at Country Cottage Senior Living in Plainview, Minnesota.

Mary Ann was born on April 18, 1942, to Harry and Harriet Cichosz in Winona, Minnesota. She went to St. Stanislaus grade school and graduated from Winona High School. After graduation Mary Ann worked in Winona until she married Gerald Lawler at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on November 18, 1967. Following their marriage Mary Ann and Gerald lived on a farm east of Rochester while she worked as a bookkeeper at a local car parts store until their children were born. After several years as a stay-at-home mom, Mary Ann worked at St. Francis School and retired in 2010 after 17 years of service.

Mary Ann did volunteer work at St. Francis Church and School and was an adult leader for the Haverhill Booster 4-H Club while their children were members of the club. Mary Ann enjoyed taking care of their large lawn, flower gardens, bus trips, and our neighborhood “500” card group until the Alzheimer’s disease changed her and our families lives in 2017.

Mary Ann will be remembered for her love of faith, family, friends, grandsons and her six brothers and their families. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Lawler of Eyota; three children, Kent (Julie Meyers) Lawler of Eyota, Lynn (Clint) Ernst of Rochester, Craig (Melanie) Lawler of Eyota; five brothers, James (Sharon) Cichosz of Winona, Michael (Karen) Cichosz of Lakeville, Charles (Denise) Cichosz of Winona, Steve (Carol) Cichosz of Minnesota City; and two grandchildren, Logan and Liam Lawler. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jerome and his wife Barbara Cichosz.

The Lawler family wish to thank all the family and friends that helped Mary Ann through the past six years, Season’s Hospice, and the Plainview Country Cottage staff for her wonderful care the last three weeks.

The Funeral Mass for Mary Ann will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church at 10:30AM with Father James Berning Officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home along with one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or donor’s choice.

