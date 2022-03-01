Mary Ann Miller, age 65, of Rochester, MN, passed away at Methodist Hospital Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Mary was born September 14, 1956 in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Kruger) Miller. She worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor for The Kahler Hotel in Rochester for 30 years. Mary loved flowers, and enjoyed spending time outside in her yard. She loved her nieces and nephews, and spending time with her family. She was also an animal-lover and cared for several pets through the years.

She is survived by her siblings: John Miller of Richmond, TX, Gerald Miller of Hammond, MN, Kathleen Shaw of Rochester, MN, James (Bonnie) Miller of Leander, TX, and Patricia Neis of Rochester, MN; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Alex and Wenary, and their children, Annabelle and Angelina.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Bonnie; beloved dog, Bear, and kitty Kyomei.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4-7pm in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com