Mary Ann Weigel

Published August 08, 2023 at 12:13 PM

Mary Ann Weigel passed away peacefully Sunday August 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic  Hospital. Mary Ann was born July 9, 1941, in Napoleon, ND to Baltzer and Katherine  (Wangler) Weigel. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1959, Presentation  College in Aberdeen, SD in 1962, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI in 1967, and  graduated with a Master of Clinical Pastoral Counseling from Gonzaga University in  Spokane, WA in 1971. Mary Ann was a member of the Presentation Sisters in  Aberdeen, SD for 18 years.

Mary Ann spent many years ministering to families and the sick at St. Luke’s Hospital in  Fargo, ND and later transferring to the Spiritual Care Department at Mayo Clinic in  Rochester, MN where she was Supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education for 15 years.

Mary Ann was an avid reader with many hobbies including travel, playing cards, and  visiting her family including her many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann and Clarence  enjoyed spending summers in Rochester, MN and winters in Green Valley, AZ.  Clarence and Mary Ann were married for 36 years.

She is survived by her husband Clarence Wanner; stepsons Michael Wanner and his  partner Laura Robertson, of Austin, TX, and Robert and his wife Laura Wanner, of  Fountain Hills, AZ; siblings Agatha Schaffer, of Detroit Lakes, MN, Ben Weigel, Carolyn  Gross, and Medy Gross of Bismarck, ND.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Baltzer and Katherine Weigel; Agnes  and Andy Gross, Helen and Baltzer Wald, Herman Schaffer, Delores Weigel, Marian  Weigel, Alvin Gross, John Gross; nephews Robert Weigel, Darren Gross, and niece  Mary Ann Goetz.

Funeral Service celebrating Mary Ann’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9th  at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN with Pastor Glenn  Monson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

