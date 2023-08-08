Mary Ann Weigel passed away peacefully Sunday August 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital. Mary Ann was born July 9, 1941, in Napoleon, ND to Baltzer and Katherine (Wangler) Weigel. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1959, Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD in 1962, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI in 1967, and graduated with a Master of Clinical Pastoral Counseling from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA in 1971. Mary Ann was a member of the Presentation Sisters in Aberdeen, SD for 18 years.

Mary Ann spent many years ministering to families and the sick at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo, ND and later transferring to the Spiritual Care Department at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN where she was Supervisor of Clinical Pastoral Education for 15 years.

Mary Ann was an avid reader with many hobbies including travel, playing cards, and visiting her family including her many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann and Clarence enjoyed spending summers in Rochester, MN and winters in Green Valley, AZ. Clarence and Mary Ann were married for 36 years.

She is survived by her husband Clarence Wanner; stepsons Michael Wanner and his partner Laura Robertson, of Austin, TX, and Robert and his wife Laura Wanner, of Fountain Hills, AZ; siblings Agatha Schaffer, of Detroit Lakes, MN, Ben Weigel, Carolyn Gross, and Medy Gross of Bismarck, ND.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Baltzer and Katherine Weigel; Agnes and Andy Gross, Helen and Baltzer Wald, Herman Schaffer, Delores Weigel, Marian Weigel, Alvin Gross, John Gross; nephews Robert Weigel, Darren Gross, and niece Mary Ann Goetz.

Funeral Service celebrating Mary Ann’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN with Pastor Glenn Monson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.