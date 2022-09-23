Mary B. Marren passed away on August 24 2022, at her home in Des Moines. Mary was born in St. Paul, MN to Robert J. and Mary Jane Byard (Hogan) on March 24, 1952, she married James Marren on October 10, 1981. Mary and James moved to Des Moines in 1991 where she worked at Wells Fargo as a project manager, until her retirement in 2014. Mary enjoyed reading, travel, the Arts, and spending time in her garden. Mary is preceded in death by parents, Robert & Mary Jane; and sister, Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, James; siblings, Stephen Byard (Patricia), Hugh Byard, Jane Saatzer (Vern), Geoffrey Byard, Christopher Byard (Sarah); brother-in-law, Joseph Clarkin; nieces, Jessie, Olivia, Mary Catherine and nephews, Neal, Guthrie, Nicolas. Visitation Wed. September 28th 4-7pm at O’Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Thursday September 29th 10:30 AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, gather in assembly Area 6 at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. www.komen.org