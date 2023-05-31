Mary Babcock

Mary Ellen Babcock, 87

The world has just lost one extraordinary woman! Mary passed away on May 30, 2023. You may have known her as the most stellar postmaster Utica, MN has ever had, or you may recall seeing her drive the streets of St. Charles in her gold PT Cruiser convertible. Perhaps you were fortunate enough to attend one of her fabulous parties and were able to indulge in her delicious baked goods. Even if you didn’t know her, she likely knew you…or someone in your family, or how it was that we may all be connected.

Mary was a talented artist, a great mother, grandmother and auntie, a curious thinker, and a beholder of beauty, but also a devoted, lifelong partner to her husband Ken, who holds a fierce ache in his heart from her passing.

She has gone to meet her parents and brothers who passed before her, but those of us still here in earth will surely feel her absence. Her children, Janel (Michael) and Sue (Trace), grandchildren Cy (Tristen), Anna (Adam), Kelly (Karl), and Ben, along with her brother Larry (Ann), special cousins, many beloved nieces and nephews and good friends will carry on with their sweet memories of her. May her time in the afterworld be as light and beautiful as a garden in watercolor.

Visitation at Hoff Funeral Home in St Charles on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 4pm-7pm. Memorial service also at Hoff on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11am.

Memorials in her name are welcome to First Presbyterian Church, Utica or to Seasons Hospice, who, along with her family, cared so sweetly for Mary during her final days.

Hoff Funeral Service is assisting Mary’s family with services. A live stream of Mary’s funeral will be available an her page at www.hofffuneral.com.