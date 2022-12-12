Mary Beth Johnston, 58, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, December 8th at St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous, 3-year battle with cancer.

Mary was born on July 8th, 1964, to Clarence and Elizabeth Blumers in Rochester, MN. Mary graduated from Mayo High School in 1982. After she graduated, she went on to be a surgical technician at the Methodist building at Mayo Clinic for 35 years.

She married Eric Johnston on October 20th, 1990, at Church of the Resurrection in Rochester. The couple lived in Rochester for 43 years where Eric still resides.

Mary loved scrapbooking, sewing, and especially quilting. Mary also loved to spend time with her family on vacations and outings with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Eric; son, Dylan; daughter, Jessica; sister, Renee; brothers, Charles and Robert; and nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her mother and father.

The visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE Rochester, MN, 55904.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com