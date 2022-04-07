Mary C. Beckman

Mary Cecilia (Doggett) Beckman, 89, of Rochester, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mary was born August 25, 1932, in Rochester, MN, to Ralph Theodore & Margaret Winifred (Mackey) Doggett. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1951, and although Mary has lived in such places as Memphis, TN, Barnard, MO, and even San Diego, CA, she has always considered Rochester to be her home within her heart. She eventually returned here to raise her children and make a life for them and herself.

On October 10, 1971, Mary married Roger Marvin Beckman, but they later divorced in 1978. Mary never remarried after this.

Mary could be found at her favorite place that she often referred to as her “office and home away from home,” Barlow Hy-Vee’s Restaurant & Café areas. As an IBM retiree, and Quarter Century Club Member, Mary cherished her time spent at outings and events with her other retiree friends affectionately called the “Retreads”, at Hy-Vee and many other local area businesses. She also found immense inspiration as a member of St. Pius X parish and singing in the choir. However, nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she always had new stories to share where they were concerned.

She is survived by her three children, Teresa Ellen (Tom) Tully, Joseph R. Feiten, and Linda Marie (Beckman) La Valle; fiancé, Trent Bestgen; two grandchildren, Colleen Elizabeth Tully and Roger Alvin (Rebecca) Platzke; one nephew, Ralph (Cathy) Roessler and their family. She is also survived by many extended family members including Dave Omodt, a trusted & beloved friend & handyman of many years; Julie Miller, close friend and confidant; and Nina Salatel, who was always ready with a friendly word and eager conversation.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN with a luncheon at St. Pius X Catholic Church to follow.

