Mary Christine “Chris” Stoltenberg, 72, of Byron, MN, died on December 14, 2021, at home in Rochester, surrounded by family. Chris was born on February 25, 1949, to parents Clarence Swenson and Edythe Swenson (Shaw) in Shawano, WI.

She grew up in Shawano and moved to Wittenberg, WI, during her youth. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Stoltenberg, on September 21, 1968, in Wittenberg, WI. Together, they had three children, Scott, Kim, and Teri, raising their family in Gillett, Waupaca, and Green Bay, WI. They moved to Byron, MN, to be closer to family in 2014 and spent winters on Fort Myers Beach, FL.

Chris worked at Furnitureland in Pulaski, gave her love and advice as a hospice nursing assistant for Unity Hospice in Green Bay, and managed the office for Tom’s insurance business. She spent many years as a homemaker, team mom, and friend to all. Chris loved to golf (two holes in one), read romance novels on the beach, paint, and spend time with her family. Her most significant and fulfilling role was that of a Grandmother. She fiercely loved her eight grandchildren (Gavin Johnson, Tanner and Emery Stoltenberg, Ryan, Sean and Trent Hunwardsen, Kai and Ryk Joyner). She danced, played games, laughed, and traveled to games, meets, and plays to support them. She was a true matriarch to her loving family.

Chris battled lung disease for over twenty years, receiving a double lung transplant at the Mayo Clinic in April 2020. She was a determined fighter and persevered through many ups and downs, giving her all up until the very end. The family is forever grateful to the donor, the Mayo Clinic transplant team, and those on Alfred 7 and the ICU for the pre-and post-transplant care provided. We are especially thankful to Dr. Mark Wylam, who was always there during the journey.

She will forever be remembered as a kind and caring person, always putting others’ needs before her own. She was her husband’s best friend and a role model for her children and grandchildren. She was greatly admired by all who knew her. She was always ready for fun, and anyone that knew her would have a story to share.

Chris is survived by her husband, Tom Stoltenberg, and her children Scott Stoltenberg (Laura) Wayzata, Kim Hunwardsen (Roger) Eden Prairie, and Teri Joyner (Mike) Rochester; brother Mike Swenson (Georgia) Neenah, WI, brother and sister-in-law Jim and Linda Stoltenberg Waupaca, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence, Edythe, and stepfather Rudy Hanson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. A short visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Mayo Transplant House.

