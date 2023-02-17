Mary Clare Doran (also known as Mom, Grandma, Gram, Great-Grandma and Gigi) passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Marys Campus. She was born in Havana, Cuba on December 21, 1936 to James “Leo” Kenan and Mary Theresa (McLaughlin) Kenan. Mary Clare spent the first eight years of her life in Havana until her family moved to Pittsburgh, PA during her father’s illness and death, and subsequently to Rochester, MN.

Mary Clare attended St. John’s Catholic grade school and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1954. Following graduation Mary Clare attended the St. Mary’s School of Nursing and earned her degree as an LPN. When asked by her kids what “LPN” stood for she would answer mysteriously, “Little Pretty Nurse.” On May 5, 1956 Mary Clare married her tall, dark, and handsome high school sweetheart, Hank Doran. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage together.

Mary Clare had the ability to be laser-focused on many things, including her family, flowers, song birds and the small print in her investment prospectus. She cared for aging family members with great compassion and dedication. She delivered the same loving care to her patients on the St. Mary’s Orthopedic Rehab Unit, and when providing day care to children in her home on Cascade Street. After her kids left home, Mary Clare enjoyed a career at Mayo Clinic in Quality Review. She retired from Mayo in 1998. Mary Clare and Hank devoted a great deal of time supporting couples through Marriage Encounter, Beginning Experience, and Teams of Our Lady. After retiring, Mary Clare and Hank enjoyed trips to Alaska, Ireland, and the Southwest US but their favorite travel destination was to the cabin on Big Crawling Stone Lake in Lac du Flambeau, WI. It was there that they joined a square dance group and enjoyed ballroom dancing on Sunday afternoons at the casino. Mary Clare loved everything related to music which she passed on to her kids and grandkids. After Hanks’ passing in 2007, Mary Clare renewed friendships with “The Neighbor Ladies” and enjoyed gathering with them to play Bridge, Bunco, and eat! Mary Clare also joined the Sweet Adeline’s Chorus, and later the Lady Slipper Quartet, which brought her great joy. She spent hours practicing her singing at home, at the cabin, and while driving in the car! She truly cherished the friendships she made from these groups.

Mary Clare lived a faith-filled life and was devoted to sharing the Catholic faith with her family and many others over the years. Faith and prayer were a steady source of comfort, strength, and guidance for her. She was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, MN.

Mary Clare is survived by her children, Theresa (Mel) Luck; Colleen (Doug) Akerley; Deberah (Frank) Keogh; and William (Sue) Doran; 10 grandchildren (Mom’s pride and joy) Jim (Tiffany Schule Manley) Luck; Eddie (Lindsay) Luck; Matt (Alicia) Luck; Thomas (Louise) Garvey; Patrick (MaryClaire) Garvey; Sean Garvey; Hank (Rachel) Kemp; Joe Kemp; Kiersten (Brandon) Inks; and Matt (Felicia) Doran; 17 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Adi, Liam, Bella, Crosby, Sage, Margo and Wyatt Luck; William and Madeline Garvey; Lucy, Henry, Louis, Samuel and John Kemp; Everest and Carson Inks. Brother-in-law, Thomas Greene, Boulder, CO; and brother-in-law, Wahlen J. Doran, Waupaca, Wi Nieces, Peggy (Paul) Smith; Bridget (Lance) Livingston; Cathy Doran; Mary Doran; Beth Doran; and nephews Timothy (Tana) Greene; Patrick Greene; Michael (Katherine) Greene; and James Doran.

Mary Clare is preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Hank” Doran; parents, Leo and Mary Kenan; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Greene; and sister, Margaret “Peg” Kenan. A visitation will take place at Macken Funeral Home, River Park Chapel, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 3-5 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Russ Scepaniak at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Monday February 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Clement’s Cemetery in Hammond, MN. Memorials may be directed to the Lourdes Foundation’s Hank Doran/Kenan Memorial Scholarship Fund or Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL).

We will miss mom’s award-winning apple pies, delicious Christmas cookies, phone calls that started with “I’ve been thinking” or “I’ve got a list” and dated notes of instruction left on every appliance and toilet on the property. Mostly we will miss Mary Clare’s presence at our family gatherings.

May her soul and all the souls of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

