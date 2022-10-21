Mary Coles

Mary “Nana” Evelyn Coles, 73, of Lake City passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born February 4, 1949, in Trumann, AR to Joseph and Christine (Baker) LeMay. Mary grew up in Tennessee and graduated from the University of Tennessee. She married Dr. Douglas T. Coles in Rochester and later divorced.

In 1975 Mary moved to Rochester, Minnesota where she lived for over 60 years. Mary worked in retail management for Montgomery Wards and JC Penney, retiring in 2014. Mary loved cooking, tending to her flower gardens, and going shopping. She enjoyed many road trips on motorcycles and car trips. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House for many years.

Mary is survived by her children, Kimberly (Scott Frazier) King of Wabasha, Sheryl Kay (Darwin Ricard) Murphy of Winona, and Mickey Murphy, Jr. of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; special friend, Albert Carlson of Lake City; three sisters, Patricia LeMay of Macon, GA, Shirley (Dorn) Philbrick of Hudson. FL, and Amy (Tommy) Hodges of Dickson, TN; and two brothers, Jim (Mary) LeMay of Ormond, FL, and Bill (Glenna) LeMay of Hollywood, FL; very best friend, Tom Wegner of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by in death by her parents, and a grandson, Christopher Tucker.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel with Rev. Dr. Scott T. Fiege officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel.