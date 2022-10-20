Mary E. Moon

Mary Eileen Moon, Rochester, MN, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester from advanced Parkinson’s Disease. Mary Birdsell was an only child born to Vella and Leon Birdsell in Postville, Iowa. She graduated from Monona High School in 1954 where she played basketball on the girls varsity team and coronet in the marching band.

She married Keith Allen Moon on December 30, 1955 and they were blessed with 67 years of marriage and three sons, Jeff, Troy and Bart. They started training Quarter Horses in Onalaska, Wisconsin and then moved their business to Rochester, Minnesota in 1964. They traveled across the USA to horse shows and also to Australia.

Mary was homemaker when her children were young and later worked for 25 years as the secretary to the director of secondary education. She often joked that she “knew her boys were in trouble even before they did.” After retiring from the Rochester Public Schools, she went on to work as an administrative assistant at Family Services. In their later years, Mary and Keith enjoyed wintering in Sun City, Arizona where they had many friends.

Family was important to Mary. Hosting dinners on the farm brought her joy. She was an avid sports fan and cheered on the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and her grandchildren at their sport events. She enjoyed baking, her flower garden and feeding the birds. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Mary fought Parkinson’s Disease for over 20 years. As her disease progressed, she was lovingly cared for by her husband at home. The family is grateful for the care in her final weeks of life at St. Mary’s Hospital and then at Methodist in the Palliative Care Unit.

Mary is survived by her husband Keith; sons Jeff (Lynn Farrell), Troy (Kristen Williamson), and Bart (Wendy) Moon; five grandchildren, Tracy (Mark Bowman), Nick, Kyle, Brant and Olivia Moon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 25, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Rochester with visitation being held two hours prior at the church. Burial will be in Monona, Iowa at a later date. Memorials can be made to Mayo Clinic Parkinson’s Research where Mary participated in a study.

