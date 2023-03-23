Mary Ellen Arendt

Mary Ellen was born on March 18, 1928, in Rochester, MN to Joseph “Frank” and Margaret (O’Connell) Manahan. She grew up in rural Chatfield, MN and graduated from Chatfield High School. After graduation she worked at Methodist Hospital.

She married Ervin Arendt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield. After marriage, they settled briefly in Mazeppa, MN before moving to Rochester where they raised their four children.

Mary Ellen and Ervin were proud members of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mary Ellen spent most of her career working at St. Mary’s hospital. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She was a proud member of the St. Raphael’s woman’s group at St. Pius. She led their annual Poinsettia sale and volunteered at many funeral lunches. One of her favorite past times was breakfast at Charlie’s Eatery after Sunday morning mass.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters Peggy Stebbins and Cheryl Hanenberger, both of Rochester; sons Joe (Bonnie) Arendt of Rochester and Chris of Tampa FL; grandchildren Eric Stebbins, Jason (Sara) Stebbins, Krista (Ben Storing) Teske, Tim (Tia) Hanenberger, Dalton Hanenberger, Brennan (Sarah) Arendt, Cate (Dylan) Livingston and Anna Arendt; Great Grandchildren Nick (Kaity) Stebbins, Logan Stebbins, Ellie Stebbins, Hayden Teske, Harper Storing, Hudson Storing; and Sister-in-Law Marjorie Manahan.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Joseph, Leo, Edward), Sons-in-Law Larry Stebbins and Donald Hanenberger and great granddaughter Samantha Stebbins. The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Fr. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield, MN.

