Mary Ellen Hunter, 85, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minnesota, where she has resided since December of 2021.

Mary was born in Rochester, Minnesota on April 10, 1936, the first child of Allen (Cy) and Esther (Wanke) Fuchs. Mary grew up on the family farms in the Pine Island and Douglas areas alongside her sister Jeanette and brother Dale.

Mary attended country school in Pine Island, graduated from Rochester High School in 1954, and graduated from Rochester Junior College in 1955. In June of 1955, Mary started her career at Mayo Clinic as a Medical Secretary for the Department of Community Internal Medicine, a position she held until her retirement in September of 1997.

On April 14, 1961, Mary wed Douglas Hunter in Rochester, Minnesota. Mary and Doug were blessed with one son, Guy (Chris) Hunter.

A farm girl at heart, outdoors, with her hands in the dirt, tending to her garden and flowers is where Mary was most happy. In her retirement, she volunteered at Samaritan Bethany and Madonna Towers, often baking homemade goodies to share with the residents. Mary also enjoyed taking trips to New York City and shopping excursions with her best friend, Kathy (Richard) Gruszynski.

Mary will be remembered as the type of person who would take care of others and put their needs ahead of her own. Mary was an amazing cook who could easily cook for 4 or 14 people. Her deviled eggs, caramels, chocolate cake, apple and rhubarb pies were family favorites. Mary had a huge sweet tooth and always enjoyed a good hot fudge sundae with more hot fudge than ice cream.

Mary is survived by her son, Guy (Chris) Hunter; sister, Jeanette (Richard) Frutiger; brothers-in-law, Mike (Jan) Hunter and Wayne Stucky; nephews, Kim Frutiger, Keith Frutiger, and Patrick Hunter; nieces, Katrina (Will) Giese, Amy (Jamie) Haddad, Nancette Otten, and Stacie Stucky; her true best friend, Kathy (Richard) Gruszynski; her husband’s uncle, Jimmy Hunter and his family; as well as many cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, father and mother in-law, and brother.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A meal will follow the visitation, where per Mary’s instructions, good food will be served and good music played. Burial will be at Oronoco Cemetery at a later date.

Guy and Chris would like to thank the staff of Chosen Valley Care Center and Mayo Clinic Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care that they gave to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN or Paws and Claws in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hunter family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com