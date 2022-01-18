Mary Ellen Kester, 86, of Chatfield passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.

Mary was the eigthth of eleven children born to Cecil and Myrtle (Tvedt) Mulvihill on May 5, 1935, in Salem Township. She grew up on the family farm. On June 9, 1956, she married Harvey Kester. The were married for 47 years. They raised three children. She worked at the Chatfield Schools for many years until her retirement. Mary loved to keep busy and on the move. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Deb (Mike) Bren of Chatfield, grandchildren Nathan (Shelle) and Dustin (Vanessa), great-grandchildren, Ian, Sawyer, Pacey, Alaina, Beckett and Kate; Sue Bernard of Rochester, grandchildren Shelby (Nate) Remme, and Jessica Bernard (Daren Sirek), great-grandchildren, Masyn, Myles, and Maxdyn Remme and Camdyn and Kayne Sirek; one son, Mike (Tammy) Kester of Chatfield, grandchildren Ashley (Matt Boley) and Annessa, and Tanner Kester, great-grandchildren, Blake and Bristol Boley; sister Joan (Norm) Hoeft of Adams; sister-in-law Darlene Mulvihill of Rochester and special person in her life after losing Harvey, brother-in-law Don Lyman of Racine.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Harvey who passed in 2003, her parents; 5 brothers, David, Fran, Carl, James, and Gerald; 4 sisters, Eileen, Jean, Doris, and Kate; brother-in-laws Charles Kubista, Gene Schuchard, Minor Buckingham; sister-in-laws Margaret Mulvihill and Allie Mulvihill; son in-law Carroll Bernard.

Memorial Funeral Mass for Mary will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chatfield with Father Edward McGrath officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Due to COVID mask will be required at visitation and funeral. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield, following the service at church.

Our family would like to thank the Chosen Valley Care Center for the care and love they gave Mary during these final few years of her life.

Memorials can be sent to Riley Funeral Home, 800 S Main St, Chatfield, MN 55923. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com.