Mary Ellen Trueman died on March 30, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota. Born in Chicago on November 16, 1940, she was raised in Delano, MN. Educated in parochial and public schools, she worked in elementary and religious education fields for most of her life, mainly in schools and parishes in southern Minnesota. Mary Ellen had a lifelong love for her Roman Catholic Church, volunteering with her time and talent. A voracious reader, an inveterate correspondent, a desire to make life better for those less fortunate, and a deep love for all of Nature were also characteristic of her. Wherever she lived, she planted shrubs, flowers, and vegetables. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-father. Survivors include Sister Tierney Trueman of Rochester, MN; John (and Karen) of Tacoma, WA; Kathleen (and Ron) Mosher of Painted Post, NY; four nieces, four grand-nephews, and one grand-niece, plus many relatives and friends. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester, MN, on Saturday, May 20th, at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to gather at 10:00 am, prior to the Mass. The Mass will be live-streamed: https://youtube.com/live/h4Ww WmMyNQ. No flowers, please. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Spicer, MN; St. Pius X Church, Rochester, MN; or the charity of your choice.