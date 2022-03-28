Mary Fisher

Mary Louise Fisher, 58, from St. Peter Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato, Minnesota.

It was the wishes of Mary to have a celebration of her life, which will be held at a later date and announced by the family. Arrangements are being completed by the Saint Peter Funeral Home, who she was previously employed by as well.

Mary Louise Fisher (Larson) was born in Austin Minnesota on August 18, 1963, to Lawrence and Arlene Larson (Helleck) of Le Roy Minnesota. She graduated from Cresco High School, Iowa, in 1981 and then attended North Iowa Technical Institute for Cosmetology. After working in Iowa as a cosmetologist for several years, she moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1985, where she opened her first salon, Suite 23, with Leanne Lavella and Gina Singhoffer and met her husband and life long partner Steven Fisher. They were married in 1987 and had their first child, Rachel, in 1989. In 1991 they had their second child, James, and in 1994 they had their third child, Travis. The family moved from Arizona back to Minnesota in 1999 to Preston. Mary worked as a cosmetologist and in the public school through 2006 when they moved to their final home in Saint Peter, Minnesota. Mary opened Saint Peter’s first boutique hair salon in 2009 called Mary’s Hair Thairhappy. She owned that salon until she was unable to work in the industry anymore in 2020. Mary was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and she fought with the disease for twenty years. Throughout her journey, Mary was active in breast cancer awareness.

Mary is survived by her husband, Steven Fisher of Saint Peter MN; her three children, Rachel and Brandon Braun and their son Alder of North Mankato MN, James Fisher and his children Adam, Jaxon, and Ava of Ottawa MN, and Travis and Kindra Fisher and their children Evelynn and Barrett of Le Center MN; her siblings, Danny and Mari Larson of West Des Moines IA, Karmen and Joe Artmann of Arvada CO, Kathy Walton of Williston ND, Steve and Sandy Larson of Ellsworth WI, and Leif Larson of Eugene OR, as well as numerous friends and family. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Aliya Fisher (Travis and Kindra’s daughter); parents, Lawrence and Arlene Larson, and her brother-in-law, Bob Walton.

A donation fund has been established through the First National Bank St. Peter under the name of “Mary Fisher Memorial Fund”, all proceeds will go to community projects that Mary would have invested her time in. Mary’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic staff that helped Mary and her family throughout her treatments and the Saint Peter Funeral Home for assisting with final arrangements.