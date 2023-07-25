Mary Frances Kelley May, 99, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 23, 2023. She had been a resident at Madonna Towers since 2005, most recently in the Gauthier Memory Care Unit.

Mary Frances Kelley and her twin brother Jimmy were born on September 26, 1923, in Pewaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Alice (Butler) Kelley. On October 21, 1950, she married John Hayes May at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were blessed with six children. Before moving to Rochester, Minnesota, in 1971, they resided in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; San Francisco, California; and Miami, Florida. Mary worked for St. Marys Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Hospital) as a unit secretary in Marion Hall, obstetrics, and finished her career in psychiatry.

Mary was known for her kindness, genuineness, sense of humor, wit, and positive outlook on life. She was a volunteer “Pink Lady” for St. Marys Hospital. She was a talented seamstress, and she enjoyed knitting sweaters, mittens, and Christmas stockings for her family and friends. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and Catholic faith. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and siblings in Milwaukee.

Mary is survived by her six children: Mary Katherine “Katie” May of Tucson, Arizona; Robert “Bob” (Pam) May of Rochester, Minnesota; Paddy May of Rochester, Minnesota; Margaret “Peggy” (Bill) Morgan of Rochester, Minnesota; Susie Hahl of Reno, Nevada; and Kelley (Mark) Sauceman of Eagan, Minnesota; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Hayes May, and her six siblings: Ginger, David, Paddy, Rosemary, Jimmy (her twin), and Ellen.

The family extends our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all of the care our mother received by the aides and nursing staff at Madonna Towers and Mayo Hospice Program. They made her days brighter and comfortable up until her passing. For that we are very grateful and appreciative.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Father Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until the service at Macken Funeral Home. Following the luncheon, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

