The Memorial Service for Mary Haugen, will be at Noon, Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wanamingo. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. She passed away on December 15th at the age of 95 years and 10 months. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the Memorial Service.

Mary Ann Doerr Haugen was born January 23, 1927, to Otto and Anna (Proehl) Doerr at Stewart, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm and attended grade school and high school at Stewart, Minnesota and then attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1948. On June 26, 1948, she was married to Vernon Haugen. After their marriage they lived in Minneapolis and she was a teacher at the Minnesota School of Business. In 1950, they moved to Wanamingo when Vern joined his brothers Milton and Anthony in the Hatchery and Feed Business.

Mary was employed as church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wanamingo from 1955-1959. Martin B. Thompson was the Pastor. Then she was a full-time homemaker for nine years returning to the position of church secretary in 1968. Pastors at Trinity during that time were Jerry Stroud, Sherman Coltvet, Nancy Monke, Gary Lundberg, Paul Reppe, and Byron Meline. She retired in 1998.

She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and tending flowers in the summer. She took an active part in her church, teaching Sunday School and Bible School, being involved in Circle, WELCA and the quilting group and serving on the Altar Guild. After being in the Bethel Bible training class for two years (Pastor Jerry Stroud as teacher) she was a teacher of one of the classes at Trinity Church. She also enjoyed reading, playing duplicate bridge with Vern as her partner, being with her family and friends and hosting family dinners for birthdays and holidays. For a number of years she and Vern delivered Meals on Wheels and they cherished the new friendships that were made. Mary and Vern enjoyed traveling together- in the U. S. and abroad. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, her loving husband of 62 years, Vern Haugen and brother Nestor Doerr. She is survived by son, Tom and wife Sue, Zumbrota; son, John, Minneapolis; daughter, Anne Gerl, Madison, WI.; seven grandchildren, Aaron Haugen (Kristi), Emily Haugen, Samuel Haugen (Brittany), Hailey Doyle (Ryan), Jordan Gerl, (Tsim Vang), Kelsey Gerl, Max Gerl; eight great-grandchildren, Elizabella Haugen, Evianna Haugen, Luke Haugen, Jack Beougher, Lane Haugen, Rhen Haugen, Liam Gerl, Hunter Doyle; sister, Jane Friedrichs (Jim); and many very special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Memorials will be directed by the family unless otherwise designated. Suggested memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church; Zumbrota Area Emergency Food Shelf, Salvation Army, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or donor’s choice. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com