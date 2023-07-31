Mary Heppelmann

Mary Frances (Perrotti) Heppelmann, 93, of Bellechester, passed away Thursday, July 27 at her home surrounded by family. Mary was born December 23, 1929 to Peter and Theresa (Tri) Perrotti on the family farm in Chester Township.

She married Robert (Bob) Heppelmann at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa, MN on November 30, 1963.

Mary attended country school and Mazeppa High School until age 16 when she left school to help on the family farm.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Church in Bellechester and a Charter Member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Mary-Peter #1864.

Mary was blessed to be a homemaker after her marriage to Bob, a 4-H parent, a volunteer at church , and an election judge. Those who knew Mary appreciated her cooking and baking abilities, especially her homemade pies. Mary had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren which was evident by them “stopping to see Grandma”

Mary is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Danny) Mensink,

Elizabeth (Brian) Majerus and Denise (Jeff) Heppelmann-Wangsness; eleven grandchildren, Kathleen (Mark) Mueller, Rachel, Nathan, Hannah and Sarah Mensink, Nicholas, Joseph, Natalie and Michael Majerus, Lauren and Olivia Wangsness; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lydia, Isaac and Noah Mueller; sister-in-law, Louise Heppelmann and brothers-in-law, Ed Heppelmann, Kenneth Heppelmann (Loyola Colebeck) and many neices and nephews.

Mary was preceeded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Peter and Theresa; sisters, Cecelia, Anita, Lorraine, Dolores and brothers, Anthony, Cletus and Don.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Bellechester at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Zumbrota Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Catholic Daughters praying the rosary at 3:30 p.m.

Memorials are preferred to St. Marys Cemetery fund, Smile Train or the St. Francis Missions of South Dakota. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice Care, the many people who assisted them in caring for Mary and those that visited often so she could remain in her home. We will always be grateful to you all. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com