Mary Jane Cameron, age 86, died on January 11, 2022 at Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN. She was born on December 8, 1935 to Joseph and Kathryn (Grahek) Klun in Ely, MN.

Mary Jane attended Washington Elementary school, followed by Ely Junior High school and Memorial High school, graduating in the top 10% of her class. She continued her education at Marquette University before transferring to the University of Minnesota earning her Bachelors of Science in Medical Technology degree. On May 18, 1968, she happily married the love of her life, Alan Cameron. The two of them had two children, Douglas and Kathryn. In 1971, she returned to school and obtained a Master’s of Science degree. She was a very hard worker throughout her career, working at St. Joseph’s Hospital, the U of MN in laboratory medicine, Mayo Clinic as a technologist in Allergy and Immunology, and also at Rochester Community and Technical College teaching the Medical Laboratory Technician program. Mary Jane was the founder and chairperson of the Minnesota Medical Technologists Association with 700 members. Aside from working in healthcare, Mary Jane’s hobbies included being active in church and scripture study. She also enjoyed ladies fashion and loved getting together with friends to try on the clothing from a line she sold after retiring from teaching.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Douglas (Carrie) Cameron and Kathryn Cameron; and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Rhett.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 17, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church (1600 11th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Memorials may be made to Diocese of Winona, institute of Lay Ministry; Church of Resurrection, adult Faith Formation; Food for the Poor Charity; or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

